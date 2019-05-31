KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Killed Lettuce & Onions

-Presented by The Restaurant at the Museum of Appalachia

Ingredients:

*We proudly sell Benton's Bacon at the Shop at the Museum of Appalachia.

6-8 strips of Benton's Bacon, cooked and crumbled. Reserve the bacon grease for the dressing.

1 container of green leaf lettuce (butter lettuce or bibb lettuce)

1 bunch green onions, sliced into 1" pieces.

For the dressing:

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of mustard

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 to 2/3 cups apple cider vinegar

Instructions:

Toss lettuce and green onions in a glass, heat proof bowl.

Top lettuce with crumbled bacon.

Remove bacon grease from the stove and whisk in the sugar, salt and pepper, mustard & vinegar.

Note: It is important to remove the bacon grease from the heat. When you add the vinegar it can cause a grease fire.

Return the pan to the heat and continue whisking. Simmer 1 minute. Immediately pour the hot

dressing over the greens. Do this table side so you can watch the lettuce "wilt".



Serve immediately.