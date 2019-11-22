KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

These cashews are the perfect holiday appetizer and they make a wonderful hostess gift. I’ve substituted whole pecans for the cashews to make a different version which worked just fine.

-Joy McCabe

Rosemary Brown Sugar Cashews



Ingredients



1 pound raw cashew nuts

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons melted butter

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place the nuts on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for about 10-12 minutes until the nuts are warmed through. Meanwhile, combine the rosemary, cayenne, brown sugar, salt, and butter in a large bowl. Toss the warm nuts with the rosemary mixture until the nuts are completely coated.

Note: Nuts can be served warm or room temperature. Store nuts in an air tight container for a couple of weeks. It’s best to store these nuts in the freezer making them an easy snack to have on hand and ready. To thaw remove from the freezer and allow to sit at room temperature briefly.

Visit joymccabe.com for more of Joy's recipes.