KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Ruth's Barbequed Shrimp
15 Each 16/20 Shrimp (peeled and deveined)
3/4 oz Canola Oil
1 T. Green Onions, chopped
1 1/2 oz Dry White Wine
1 tsp. Fresh Chopped Garlic
3 T. Worcestershire Sauce
3/4 tsp. Tabasco Sauce
1/4 tsp. Cayenne Pepper
1/4 tsp. Paprika
8 oz Butter, salted
- Wash shrimp under water and then peel the shells and discard. Devein the shrimp with a paring knife and then wash under water. Repeat until all shrimp are done, place on a sheet tray and place in the refrigerator.
- Place a large cast iron skillet on a burner and heat over high heat. Add oil and cook shrimp until they are just done. Remove shrimp and set aside.
- Add green onions and cook for 1 minute.
- Add white wine and reduce the volume by half. (Any good dry white wine will work)
- When the wine is reduced by half; measure and add the chopped garlic, Worcestershire, Tabasco, Cayenne Pepper and Paprika. Shake the pan well. Cook for 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low.
- Cut butter into small chunks with the knife and slowly add to pan, shaking fast to melt butter.
- Continue to add butter until it is all added and shake until butter is melted. Add shrimp back to pan and toss well to coat shrimp with butter and to heat the shrimp through.
Presented by Sean Demerest, Executive Chef, Ruth's Chris Steak House
6/13/2019