Salad To Go
DRESSING:
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon
Salt and pepper to taste
Whisk together and divide between two pint-size jars.
SALAD:
2/3 cup orzo
Cook according to package directions. Rinse in cold water and drain well.
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1/2 cup rinsed and well-drained chickpeas
1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
1/2 cup sliced hearts of palm
1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
1/2 cup quartered artichoke hearts (may use marinated if desired)
1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
Salad greens of your choice
Feta cheese
Divide equally between jars, seal and refrigerate.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table