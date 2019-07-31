KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Salad To Go

DRESSING:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk together and divide between two pint-size jars.

SALAD:

2/3 cup orzo

Cook according to package directions. Rinse in cold water and drain well.

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup rinsed and well-drained chickpeas

1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper

1/2 cup sliced hearts of palm

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1/2 cup quartered artichoke hearts (may use marinated if desired)

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

Salad greens of your choice

Feta cheese

Divide equally between jars, seal and refrigerate.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table