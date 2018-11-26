Roasted Beets Procedure:

In a deep baking pan line the bottom with Kosher salt about 1/2'' thick. Place beets top side down and cover with kosher salt. Bake at 350 for about 2 hrs. Let cool; salt will be extremely hot. Break the salt crust and place beets in a plastic bag and tie. This will allow the skin to separate and make a it bit easier to peel.

Orange Dill Crema Dressing:

2 cups crème' fraiche or plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup orange juice

1 T. fresh orange zest

2 T. white balsamic

2 T. honey

1 tsp dried dill or 1 T. fresh chopped dill

1 T. chopped shallots

salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients well; let sit. Best to make the dressing a day before serving.

To assemble the salad:

Cut 1 beet per guest into bite-size cubes

Add into mixing bowl with 1 cup baby arugula or your favorite green

Add 1 oz of crumbled goat cheese

Mix with 1 T. dressing

Arrange thinly sliced watermelon radish or red radish on the serving plate (optional.)

Place beets on top of radish, top with toasted, seasoned pepita seeds (or your favorite) and crumbled goat cheese. Garnish with an orange segment.

Enjoy!

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Copper Cellar Restaurants

11/26/2018

