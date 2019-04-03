Seafood Manicotti Filling

1lb *Seasoned Ricotta/ Lasagna filling - see RECIPE BELOW

1 1/2 lbs Fresh Seafood of choice or mix, Corse chopped (lobster, crab, calamari, shrimp , scallops)

1 tsp Old Bay

1/8 cup white wine

1 tblsp lemon juice

zest of 1/2 lemon

Pasta sheets , lasagna sheets blanched and ready to cook or pre-rolled dry store bought manicotti shells. (Follow instructions for how to use product)

in sauté pan add 2 tblsp of olive oil, 1 tsp shallots and 1 tsp chopped garlic sauté until garlic starts to brown. Add seafood, sauté 3-4 minutes then add wine and lemon juice. continue to cook 2-3 minutes until seafood is cooked.

take off heat and let cool.

in a bowl add seasoned ricotta, lemon zest, Old Bay seasoning and cooled seafood. Carefully incorporate with a spatula not to damage seafood. Once blended let cool.

on your ready to use pasta sheet or manicotti shell, add blended seafood filling. carefully roll or stuff. cut into portion size. place on a baking pan or dish with Vodka Sauce or sauce of choice. Lightly top each pasta portion with more sauce. Bake in 400* oven 15-20 min or until center reaches 165*

Seasoned Ricotta / Lasagna filling

1# ricotta cheese

1 cup grated Romano or parmesan cheese

2 eggs

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1/4 cup fresh chopped flat leaf parsley

Vodka Sauce

2 tbls olive oil

1 tbl capers

1 tsp chopped shallots

1/2 cup plain Vodka

2 cups prepared marinara

1/2 cup heavy cream

in a small sauce pan or sauté pan, heat olive oil, add capers and shallots. lightly brown. take off heat source and CAREFULLY add vodka (this will flame up!) put back on heat source and reduce for @30 seconds. Add marinara and heavy cream. Mix well and slowly bring to a simmer for @ 2-3 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sauce will be ready to use as you wish