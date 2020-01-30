KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bayou Bay Seafood Pasta

Cook enough pasta as needed before starting seafood.

White sauce can be made the day before:

You'll need a heavy pot or double boiler:

Heat 1/4 cup of butter

Add 1/4 cup of flour

Stir and heat for several minutes

Add 2 cups of milk

3/4 teaspoon of salt and black pepper. Adjust to your taste.

Cook until it starts getting creamy then add 1 oz of Parmesan cheese. Cook until creamy thickness Stir often while cooking.

SEAFOOD

4 oz of shrimp and 4 oz of scallops per person. You can do shrimp only if desired.

Sliced mushrooms

White wine

Salt and black pepper

Garlic in oil

Butter

In heavy pan melt butter; add wine, garlic and mushrooms. Add shrimp and scallops. Season to your taste with salt and pepper Cook until seafood is done, approximately 10 minutes. Drain off excess butter. In same pan add pasta and white sauce; heat to serving temperature.

If cooking for several people and needed, do seafood and white sauce in one pot. Warm up pasta on separate plate in microwave. Put pasta on plates and dish seafood and white sauce over pasta. Great with salad and garlic bread.

Presented by Andy Cantillo, Bayou Bay Seafood House

1/30/2020