KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shamrock Brownie Balls

Make one batch of brownies as directed on the box. Add one egg to whatever the number of eggs is that they suggest, this will make your brownies more cake like. I also substitute cold strong coffee for the water.

Bake the brownies in a 9 x 13 pan until done.

You want to let them cool a little bit but not completely, just cool enough that you can touch them. Crumble the brownies up and add some chocolate syrup, this will help them stick together. Roll them into golf ball-size balls. Before you roll them, you can add in chocolate chips or other small additives, if desired.

While they are cooling you need to make your buttercream:

1 pound of room temperature butter, beat until soft and smooth

Add 1 bag of powdered sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons of peppermint extract. Beat until smooth and then add in some milk or half-and-half until it is spreading consistency. You can also add food coloring at this time if you choose. When your brownies are cool, pipe on the frosting to decorate. If desired, make a chocolate glaze and add that as well.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

3/13/2019