KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Shrimp & Scallop Greko

Prepared by The Front Porch

Ingredients

4 Medium sized sea scallops

10 peeled and deveined shrimp

1/4 C. Marinated Cherry Tomatoes (marinated in chopped garlic and basil)

1/2 of a lemon

Olive Oil

1 C. Spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

1 & 1/2 C. Cooked Orzo

Fresh chopped parsley for garnish

2 Tbsp of Feta cheese for garnish

Directions

In a medium high skillet Drizzle olive oil. place scallops in pan and sear on both sides, add shrimp to the pan, cook for 2 minutes then flip the shrimp and add your tomatoes and spinach.

Once spinach is wilted just slightly toss your Orzo in the pan. Squeeze the juice from the half lemon into the pan and salt and pepper it to taste. Place on you serving dish and garnish with Feta cheese and parsley

The Front Porch is located 1509 W Emory Rd. in Powell.