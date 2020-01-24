KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Shrimp & Scallop Greko
Prepared by The Front Porch
Ingredients
4 Medium sized sea scallops
10 peeled and deveined shrimp
1/4 C. Marinated Cherry Tomatoes (marinated in chopped garlic and basil)
1/2 of a lemon
Olive Oil
1 C. Spinach
Salt and pepper to taste
1 & 1/2 C. Cooked Orzo
Fresh chopped parsley for garnish
2 Tbsp of Feta cheese for garnish
Directions
In a medium high skillet Drizzle olive oil. place scallops in pan and sear on both sides, add shrimp to the pan, cook for 2 minutes then flip the shrimp and add your tomatoes and spinach.
Once spinach is wilted just slightly toss your Orzo in the pan. Squeeze the juice from the half lemon into the pan and salt and pepper it to taste. Place on you serving dish and garnish with Feta cheese and parsley
The Front Porch is located 1509 W Emory Rd. in Powell.