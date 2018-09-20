Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 small tomatoes, washed

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ pound raw, deveined shrimp (fresh or frozen)

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/2 cup tomatoes, diced (can use cherry tomatoes, halved)

1/2 cup corn (fresh, frozen, or canned)

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For garnish:

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, grated

4-6 basil leaves, chiffonade

Instructions:

Slice off the top of the tomato and remove core and as many seeds as possible. To prepare the tomato for stuffing make one cut halfway through the tomato, turn tomato ¼ of a turn and make another slice halfway through the tomato making 4 intact wedges. Set aside.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add shrimp and garlic and cook until fully cooked through 3-5 minutes. Let cool, then chop into bite-size pieces.

In a large bowl, toss diced tomatoes with shrimp, corn, sour cream, lemon juice, and zest. Season with salt and pepper.

Divide salad among 4 tomatoes. Garnish with basil and Parmesan cheese.

Presented by Terri Geiser, Glass Bazaar

