Terri Geiser with UT Culinary Institute's Community cooking classes makes a great recipe using fresh seafood and vegetables.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olive Oil Poached Shrimp Tartines

Prepared by Terri Geiser

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Poached shrimp

1/2 pound shrimp, 16-20 count, with shells

1 cup olive oil

3-4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved

1/2 small white onion, peeled and cut into 2-3 wedges depending on size

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Tartine Toasts:

4 slices French baguette or Italian bread, sliced ½ inch thick

Extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon minced dried onion



Salad:

3/4 cup lettuce leaves, Romaine, Bibb, or Boston, tear into bitesize pieces

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 medium cucumber, washed and sliced into half moons

1/2 cup fresh green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces and boiled until tender

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup Lemon Aioli

1 large egg, boiled, peeled and sliced crosswise

Instructions:

For the shrimp: combine the oil, thyme, garlic and onions in a 10 inch saute pan. Heat over medium heat until the temperature reaches 200 degrees F and no higher. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper rubbing it in to adhere. Remove the oil from the heat and add the shrimp. When shrimp turns pink on cooking side, flip over and cook until both sides are pink. Be very careful not to overcook the shrimp.

For the Tartine Toasts: Preheat the broiler. Brush the bread slices on both sides with oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Toast turning once until light golden on both sides.

To make the aioli mix ½ cup good quality mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice. Stir to combine.

To assemble: Combine all the salad ingredients in a bowl and toss to mix evenly. Spread a generous tablespoon of the aioli on each toast. Top equally with shrimp, egg, and salad.

Terri's Tips:

Use water, vegetable or chicken broth to replace the oil.

Make it your own: Use tuna, salmon or beef.

To make your own aioli see recipe www.cookingwiser.com It is so good it will become your new go to for a sandwich spread.