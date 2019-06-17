KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shrimp with Angel Hair Pasta
4 ounces Angel Hair Pasta
1 teaspoon minced Garlic
4 tablespoons unsalted Butter
½ pound large (31-35 count) Shrimp
3 teaspoons grated Parmesan Cheese
½ teaspoon each Salt and Pepper
4 Mushrooms – sliced
Cook Angel Hair Pasta until al dente, according to package directions. Remove pasta from water, reserving water. Melt Butter in saute pan. Saute Mushrooms until liquid is released, about 3 minutes over medium-high heat. Add garlic and Shrimp, saute until shrimp are pink, about 2 minutes. Loosen pasta with pasta water, if needed.
Presented by Deborah Floyd, UT Community Cooking Classes
6/17/2019
Deb will be cooking for UT Culinary Community Cooking Classes.
