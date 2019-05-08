KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sicilian Stuffed Bell Peppers

PREPARE PEPPERS FOR STUFFING:

In a stockpot bring salted water to a boil and lower to a simmer. For extra-large peppers cut in half from stem to bottom. for smaller peppers cut the top underneath the stem, keeping the "lid" for garnish. De-seed and clean inside of the pepper, removing as much "pith" or the white flesh inside of the pepper as possible. Carefully drop peppers into water and blanch for 2-3 minutes. Immediately take out and drain, cool and dry. They are now ready for stuffing

STUFFING:

3 cups cooked rice of choice. (For the more advanced cook use risotto)

8 ozs fresh sausage cooked with 1/4 cup white wine

8 ozs fresh ground beef cooked and drained

1 cup blanched peas

1 1/2 cups grated Romano or Parmesan cheese

3 oz of chopped salami

3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

1 cup marinara for mixing

Add all ingredients together. Carefully fill the pepper(s). Place on a greased baking pan. Top with an extra tablespoon of marinara and shredded mozzarella. Bake at 350* for 15-20 minutes, top with warm marinara and serve.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

8/5/2019