1 rounded tablespoon butter or bacon drippings

1 cup finely onion

4 ribs celery, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely diced

1 clove of garlic, minced

3 cups small dice , potatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

4-5 cups of chicken broth

1 tablespoon dried Italian seasonings

1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes

Use the flavor of your choice. I used Italian seasoned.

In a heavy saucepan, melt shortening over medium heat. Add vegetables and garlic; cover and cook until vegetables are crisp tender.

Check and stir frequently. Add broth and tomatoes, cover bring to boil, reduce heat, add seasonings. Simmer until vegetables are done. Taste; adjust seasonings as needed.