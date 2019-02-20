1 rounded tablespoon butter or bacon drippings
1 cup finely onion
4 ribs celery, finely chopped
2 carrots, finely diced
1 clove of garlic, minced
3 cups small dice , potatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
4-5 cups of chicken broth
1 tablespoon dried Italian seasonings
1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes
Use the flavor of your choice. I used Italian seasoned.
In a heavy saucepan, melt shortening over medium heat. Add vegetables and garlic; cover and cook until vegetables are crisp tender.
Check and stir frequently. Add broth and tomatoes, cover bring to boil, reduce heat, add seasonings. Simmer until vegetables are done. Taste; adjust seasonings as needed.