KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Simple Herbed Vegetable Soup

1 rounded tablespoon butter or bacon drippings

1 cup finely chopped onion

4 ribs celery, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely diced

1 clove of garlic, minced

3 cups small-dice, potatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

4-5 cups of chicken broth

1 tablespoon dried Italian seasonings

1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes (Use the flavor of your choice. I used Italian seasoned.)

In a heavy saucepan, melt shortening over medium heat. Add vegetables and garlic; cover and cook until vegetables are crisp-tender.

Check and stir frequently. Add broth and tomatoes, cover; bring to boil, reduce heat, add seasonings. Simmer until vegetables are done. Taste; adjust seasonings as needed.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/20/2019