Fall will be here before you know it. Be ready with this recipe from The Old Mill in Pigeon Forge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Skillet Apple Blondie

Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt with The Old Mill in Pigeon Forge

Ingredients:



1 cup Old Mill Self-Rising Flour

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup melted butter

2 cups apples - peeled, cored and chopped

1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)

1/2 cup coconut (optional)

1 tablespoon butter

Directions:

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place an 8- or 9-inch cast iron skillet into the oven to preheat. Whisk together the flour, white sugar, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves in a bowl.

Make a well in the dry ingredients and add the eggs, vanilla, and melted butter. Stir until combined. Stir in apples, pecans, and coconut.

Remove preheated skillet from the oven and melt 1 tablespoon of butter in the preheated skillet, swirling to coat the pan. Pour the batter into the hot pan and return it to the oven. Bake until the sides are dry, and a toothpick inserted into the center of the brownie comes out clean, about 40 minutes.