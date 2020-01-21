KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Skillet Apple Pie

4 lbs crisp apples, peeled and wedged in a bowl of cold water +2 TBS lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 package refrigerated pie crusts

1 egg white

2 TBS granulated sugar

Preheat oven to 350

Peel apples, cut into 1/2 inch wedges, place in a bowl, covered with water and 2TBS lemon juice.

Melt butter in a 10-inch iron skillet over medium heat, brown sugar, and cook stirring constantly over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat.

Place a pie crust in the skillet over the caramel mixture.

Drain apples and mix with white sugar, cinnamon, cornstarch

Spoon into piecrust

Top with remaining pie crust

Whip the egg white until foamy, brush the top of the pie crust with the egg white and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of sugar. Cut four or five slits for steam and bake for 1 hour. Serve with praline ice cream.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe