1 rack of St. Lois style ribs

Any rub seasoning of your choice

1/2 c. Apple juice

Your favorite BBQ sauce (optional)

Rub ribs generously with your favorite rub, refrigerate for a couple hours.

Lay aluminum foil out and make a bed for the ribs, fold the foil up around the ribs making a boat, pour in your apple juice. Seal up the foil and place on a cookie sheet and put in an oven preheated to 275 degrees. Cook for 3-4 hours depending on the size of your ribs. After cooking drizzle with your favorite sauce or leave dry, your choice!

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Place ribs under the broiler or on a hot grill to get a nice char. The end result will be fall off the bone ribs every time!

Presented by Ken Huddleson & Jordyn Bough, The Front Porch

8/31/2018

© 2018 WBIR