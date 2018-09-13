1 rack of St. Lois style ribs

Any rub seasoning of your choice

1/2 c. Apple juice

Your favorite BBQ sauce (optional)

Rub ribs generously with your favorite rub, refrigerate for a couple hours.

Lay aluminum foil out and make a bed for the ribs, fold the foil up around the ribs making a boat, pour in your apple juice. Seal up the foil and place on a cookie sheet and put in an oven preheated to 275 degrees. Cook for 3-4 hours depending on the size of your ribs. After cooking drizzle with your favorite sauce or leave dry, your choice!

Place ribs under the broiler or on a hot grill to get a nice char. The end result will be fall off the bone ribs every time!

Presented by Ken Huddleson & Jordyn Bough, The Front Porch

8/31/2018

© 2018 WBIR