Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup heavy cream

6 cups whole milk

Turn slow cooker on low and add all ingredients. Heat on low until everything is melted and warm. Stir occasionally so chocolate chips won't stick.

You can keep this on low for serving. Garnish with your favorite toppings.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

11/27/2019