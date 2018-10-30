3 lbs chuck roast

1 envelope zesty Italian dressing mix

8 oz pepperoncini slices and juice

2 green peppers, chopped

2 beef base cubes

1 TBS onion powder

Water to cover 1/2 of meat in the pot

Provolone cheese

Hoagie rolls

Place roast in 5 to 6-quart slow cooker, sprinkle with salad dressing mix. Add peppers and juice, onion powder, beef base. Cover half full with water; place the lid on and cook for nine hours. Shred beef and cook on low for one hour; serve with provolone and peppers on hoagies.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

