3 lbs chuck roast
1 envelope zesty Italian dressing mix
8 oz pepperoncini slices and juice
2 green peppers, chopped
2 beef base cubes
1 TBS onion powder
Water to cover 1/2 of meat in the pot
Provolone cheese
Hoagie rolls
Place roast in 5 to 6-quart slow cooker, sprinkle with salad dressing mix. Add peppers and juice, onion powder, beef base. Cover half full with water; place the lid on and cook for nine hours. Shred beef and cook on low for one hour; serve with provolone and peppers on hoagies.
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
10/30/2018
