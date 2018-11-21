Barbecue Pork

2 pound pork loin, natural, organic

3 each onions, sliced

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

Carolina Barbecue Sauce

1 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup low sodium ketchup

3 Tbsp. packed brown sugar

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. white pepper

Barbecue Pork: Place meat in slow cooker; top with onions and sauce. Cover with lid. Cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-5 hours. Remove meat from slow cooker, remove excess fat if any. Shred meat using 2 forks or chop meat into small pieces. Return meat to slow cooker. Stir until evenly coated with barbecue sauce.

Barbecue Sauce: Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and cool slightly before using. Makes 1 1/2 cups.

Presented by Janet Seiber, UT Medical Center

11/21/2018

© 2018 WBIR