Barbecue Pork
2 pound pork loin, natural, organic
3 each onions, sliced
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
Carolina Barbecue Sauce
1 cup cider vinegar
1/2 cup low sodium ketchup
3 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. white pepper
Barbecue Pork: Place meat in slow cooker; top with onions and sauce. Cover with lid. Cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-5 hours. Remove meat from slow cooker, remove excess fat if any. Shred meat using 2 forks or chop meat into small pieces. Return meat to slow cooker. Stir until evenly coated with barbecue sauce.
Barbecue Sauce: Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and cool slightly before using. Makes 1 1/2 cups.
Presented by Janet Seiber, UT Medical Center
11/21/2018