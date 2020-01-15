KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken with Black Beans & Corn

INGREDIENTS

• 2 cups fresh or frozen corn

• 15 ounce can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

• 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts halved lengthwise, 16 oz

• 1 pkg. taco seasoning

• 1 1/4 cups chunky mild salsa

• 1 cup shredded cheddar, reduced fat Sargento

• chopped cilantro for garnish

• optional, serve with avocado and brown rice

Add chicken, taco seasoning, corn, black beans and salsa to slow cooker. Cook on low for 4 hours or until chicken is cooked through. Add cheddar, let cook approximately another hour. Garnish with cilantro. May serve as is, or shred chicken for taco shells or soft tacos.

Presented by Heather Kyle Harmon, UT Extension Office

1/15/2020