2 C. Smoked Chicken, pulled

1 Med, Onion, diced

1 Bell Pepper, diced

1 Stalk Celery, chopped

1 Chipotle Pepper, finely chopped

1 Tbl. Paprika

Kosher Salt to taste

Black Pepper to taste

ΒΌ C. Mayonnaise or to taste

Mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl and chill slightly.