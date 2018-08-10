Ingredients:

- Rack of St. Louis Style Ribs

- 4 Tablespoons of Rib Rub

- 3 oz of Sweet BBQ Sauce

1) Load hickory wood into smoker and bring temperature to 275 degrees.

2) Prepare rib rub seasoning by combining the following ingredients:

½ Cup Salt

1 Cup Sugar

1/4 Cup Paprika

1 ½ Tablespoon Garlic Powder

½ Tablespoon Ground Cumin

1 ½ Tablespoon Lemon Pepper

Yields 5 Cups

3) Spread 2 tablespoons of rib rub on each side of the ribs and rub into meat

4) Load ribs into smoker bone side down.

5) Smoke for 3-4 hours until they pass the break test.

Break Test: Using Tongs hold the rack of ribs in the middle forming a “T” the ribs should start breaking away from the bone.

6) Baste with Sweet BBQ Sauce

Presented by Tony Hayes, Dickey's Barbecue Pit

10/8/2018

