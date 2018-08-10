Ingredients:
- Rack of St. Louis Style Ribs
- 4 Tablespoons of Rib Rub
- 3 oz of Sweet BBQ Sauce
1) Load hickory wood into smoker and bring temperature to 275 degrees.
2) Prepare rib rub seasoning by combining the following ingredients:
½ Cup Salt
1 Cup Sugar
1/4 Cup Paprika
1 ½ Tablespoon Garlic Powder
½ Tablespoon Ground Cumin
1 ½ Tablespoon Lemon Pepper
Yields 5 Cups
3) Spread 2 tablespoons of rib rub on each side of the ribs and rub into meat
4) Load ribs into smoker bone side down.
5) Smoke for 3-4 hours until they pass the break test.
Break Test: Using Tongs hold the rack of ribs in the middle forming a “T” the ribs should start breaking away from the bone.
6) Baste with Sweet BBQ Sauce
Presented by Tony Hayes, Dickey's Barbecue Pit
10/8/2018