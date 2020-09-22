x
WBIR.com

Recipes

Smoothies are a great way to start your day

Joy McCabe shares a recipe for a breakfast smoothie.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakfast Smoothie
Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients:

1/2 banana, peeled and frozen
1/2 cup frozen fruit like berries, cherries, peaches or mango
1/3 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
1/2 cup Almond Milk, unsweetened
1-4 packets Splenda (optional)

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a blender. Process until smooth and creamy. Serve immediately. 

Note: To freeze bananas, peel ripe bananas, cut in half, place banana halves in a Ziplock bag, then freeze.

Another Note: When making a peach smoothie, add ¼ teaspoon almond extract before processing. 

Follow Joy McCabe for more recipes: joymccabe.com