KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — S'mores Cookie

INGREDIENTS

½ cup (1stick) butter

½ cup Crisco shortening

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 cups all-purpose flour

1& ½ cups milk chocolate chips

9 squares of graham crackers (coarsely chopped)

16 marshmallows cut in half

METHOD

Cream together butter, Crisco, white and brown sugar. Mix in vanilla and eggs.

Stir in baking soda and flour. Stir in chocolate and graham crackers. Scoop onto, parchment lined, cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Flatten out, place marshmallow half on each, pull the dough around the marshmallow, sealing it inside. Refrigerate dough ball for 30 minutes.

Bake in preheated oven 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Makes approx 32 cookies.

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies & Catering

7/3/2019