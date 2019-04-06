KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — S'MORES PIE

6 regular sized Hershey bars broken or 2 cups chocolate chips

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup flour, all-purpose

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup butter

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup graham crackers crumbs

7 oz marshmallows cream

2 pieces of wax paper

Pan spray

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a pie plate or a square brownie pan with vegetable spray; set aside. In a mixing bowl beat butter and sugar together until creamy, add egg and vanilla. While beating on low add flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder, vanilla, and mix until your dough is able to roll into a ball. Divide dough into half.

Press down half the dough into your pie plate or brownie pan. Spread marshmallow cream over bottom crust. Spread broken pieces of chocolate bar or chocolate chips. Take the other half of the dough and form into a ball, place on sprayed wax paper and top with the second piece of wax paper; smooth it out until it fits the size of your pan. Peel off the top layer, turn over and place on top of ingredients in pan. Pull off the other piece of waxed paper and pinch down the sides.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until brown, let cool and enjoy! (Though I don't think you'll be able to wait that long!)

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

6/4/2019