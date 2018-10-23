Ingredients
1 cup butter - softened
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/3 cups plain flour
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups miniature marshmallows
60 Hershey kisses
Directions:
Beat together the butter and brown sugar until fluffy Add the egg, salt, and vanilla and beat well. Slowly add the flour & the graham cracker crumbs. Beat about one minute until incorporated. Roll dough into about 60 balls. Place on ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. With thumb make an indention in the center of each. Bake at 325 degrees for 10 minutes. Pull pan out of the oven and place a couple of marshmallows in the center of each cookie, place back in the oven for 2 more minutes. Top marshmallow with the Hershey kiss and let cool on pans before removing. Enjoy!
Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Bakery
