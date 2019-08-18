KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 8oz Sliced Chicken breast
8oz sliced ball tip
1 sliced red pepper
1 sliced green pepper
1 sliced onion
1 cup of sliced mushrooms
1 sliced tomato
1 cup of liquid butter
Salt and fajita seasoning
1/2 cup of shredded cheese
In a large-sized skillet, start by heating the butter with the chicken on a high temperature. After the chicken is almost done, add the steak and cook for about one and a half minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, and sprinkle with salt and fajita seasoning. After the vegetables are thoroughly cooked, serve on a large plate and top with the shredded cheese.