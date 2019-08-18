KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 8oz Sliced Chicken breast

8oz sliced ball tip

1 sliced red pepper

1 sliced green pepper

1 sliced onion

1 cup of sliced mushrooms

1 sliced tomato

1 cup of liquid butter

Salt and fajita seasoning

1/2 cup of shredded cheese

In a large-sized skillet, start by heating the butter with the chicken on a high temperature. After the chicken is almost done, add the steak and cook for about one and a half minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, and sprinkle with salt and fajita seasoning. After the vegetables are thoroughly cooked, serve on a large plate and top with the shredded cheese.