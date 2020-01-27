KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Fudge Pie

Prep Time:10 mins. Cook Time: 40 mins

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup salted butter

3 (1 oz) unsweetened chocolate squares

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup chopped pecans, divided use

Toppings: vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, chopped pecans

METHOD:

•Preheat oven to 350F degrees. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray.

•In a small saucepan, over low heat, cook butter and chocolate, stirring often until melted (then take off heat). Beat eggs at medium speed with an electric or stand mixer for 5 minutes. Gradually add sugar, beating until blended.

• Gradually add chocolate mixture.

• Add flour and vanilla extract, beating until blended. If you're using a stand mixer, it's important that you continually scrape down the sides so everything mixes evenly.

Stir in 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Pour into pie plate. Bake at 350F for 35-40 minutes. The center should be firm when finished. Let pie cool. Then slice and serve with ice cream, chocolate syrup and remaining chopped pecans.

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies & Catering

