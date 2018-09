4 lbs of grapes

8 oz of soft cream cheese

8 oz of sour cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp of vanilla

Pecans

Wash and drain the grapes then place in a large bowl.

With a hand mixer blend cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Stir into the grapes.

Garnish with pecans.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

9/26/2018

© 2018 WBIR