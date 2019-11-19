KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Pecan Pie Minis
INGREDIENTS:
12- 3" frozen pie shells, thawed and baked at 350 degrees for 7 minutes (a muffin pan works well to hold them from sliding around)
FILLING:
3 large eggs
⅔ cup granulated sugar
⅓ cup melted butter
1 cup light corn syrup
1 tsp vanilla
1 &¼ cups whole pecans
METHOD:
Mix all the ingredients together, except pecans, till combined. Add pecans into the prebaked pie shells; distribute evenly. Pour filling over pecans in pie shells. Bake an additional 15 minutes.
Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies and Catering
