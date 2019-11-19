KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Pecan Pie Minis

INGREDIENTS:

12- 3" frozen pie shells, thawed and baked at 350 degrees for 7 minutes (a muffin pan works well to hold them from sliding around)

FILLING:

3 large eggs

⅔ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup melted butter

1 cup light corn syrup

1 tsp vanilla

1 &¼ cups whole pecans

METHOD:

Mix all the ingredients together, except pecans, till combined. Add pecans into the prebaked pie shells; distribute evenly. Pour filling over pecans in pie shells. Bake an additional 15 minutes.

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies and Catering

