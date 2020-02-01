KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southwestern Open-Faced Sandwiches

Sliced Italian bread (8)

4.25 ounce can of chopped ripe olives

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions

8 thin slices turkey

8 slices tomato

3/4 cup shredded cheddar

3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a sheet pan lightly with pam.

In a small bowl, combine olives, seasonings, onions, mayonnaise and sour cream. Mix well. Spread about three fourths of the mixture generously on each slice of bread. Layer a (folded) slice of turkey and a slice of tomato on each piece. You may tuck a half slice of crisp bacon in the stack if desired. Top with a dollop of the remaining mayonnaise mixture. Sprinkle generously with both cheeses. Bake about 15 minutes until cheese is melted and golden. Cook's note: Turn the oven to broil for the last minute of cooking. Set a timer! Watch carefully!

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

