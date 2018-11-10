Makes 4 servings

2 medium-sized spaghetti squash

3 T avocado oil (divided)

1 lb ground chicken

2 T garlic powder

1 1/2 T taco seasoning

1 14.5 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 c chopped tomatoes

2 T avocado oil

1 large red bell pepper, sliced

1 large red onion, sliced

2 c corn kernels, frozen and thawed

1 c fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 jalapenos, cored and sliced (seedless)

1 t cumin

Himalayan pink salt & pepper

1 C shredded cheddar/monterey jack cheese

Preheat the oven to 375°F and fill two 9 x 13" glass baking dishes with an inch of water.

Wash the spaghetti squash. Cut each squash in half lengthwise and then use a spoon to scrap out the seeds and the strands that the seeds that contain seeds. Rub 1T avocado oil on the inner edges of the squash and then place each half face down on the baking sheet/dish. Roast in the oven for 30-45 minutes. You can test to see if it's done by scraping the inside with a fork. Strands should come loose as you scrape all the way down to the flesh. (Oven times will vary for this step and the sizes of squash pieces).

In a large skillet cook ground chicken over medium heat with 1 T avocado oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder and taco seasoning. Set aside.

In a separate skillet sauté the red onion for a few minutes and then add 1 T avocado oil, peppers and jalapeno. Sprinkle with salt & pepper and cumin and cook until slightly soft.

Allow cooked squash to cool for a few minutes before handling. Carefully rake the inside of the squash to break up pieces. Add chicken, black beans, corn, pepper mixture, tomatoes and cilantro. Top with shredded cheese.

Broil in the oven for about 5 minutes so that the cheese is bubbling and then serve!

Presented by Scott and Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

10/11/2018

