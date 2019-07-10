Spaghetti Squash with Pesto

1 or more Spaghetti Squash

Olive Oil for drizzling

Salt and Pepper

Prepared Pesto

Protein of your choice (we like it with Chicken or Pork Belly)

Cut spaghetti squash down the middle. Remove seeds with a spoon. Place on roasting pan and drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven (400 degrees) or a smoker until tender (about an hour).

Scoop out squash meat with a spoon and pull strings apart. Top with Pesto, or whichever sauce you prefer (also excellent with tomato sauce) and a protein of your choice.

Presented by Rebecca Saldivar, Tootsie Truck

