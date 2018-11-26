Ingredients
½ cup (1 stick) butter
½ cup shortening
¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup light brown sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 cups oats (quick or old fashioned)
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
Optional mix-ins:
1 1/2 cups raisins
2 cups chocolate chips
2 cups white chocolate chips and 1 cup dried cranberries
Directions
Cream together butter, shortening, white and brown sugar.
Mix in vanilla and eggs.
Stir in baking soda, flour and oats.
Stir in the optional item.
Scoop onto cookie sheet 2 inches apart.
Bake in preheated oven 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies
11/26/2018
