Ingredients

½ cup (1 stick) butter

½ cup shortening

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 cups oats (quick or old fashioned)

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Optional mix-ins:

1 1/2 cups raisins

2 cups chocolate chips

2 cups white chocolate chips and 1 cup dried cranberries

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Directions

Cream together butter, shortening, white and brown sugar.

Mix in vanilla and eggs.

Stir in baking soda, flour and oats.

Stir in the optional item.

Scoop onto cookie sheet 2 inches apart.

Bake in preheated oven 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies

11/26/2018

© 2018 WBIR