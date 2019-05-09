Flaming hot bacon wrapped meatballs

Prepared by Connie Emmons, CR Catering & Cakes

Ingredients:

Flaming hot Doritos

1 lb ground chuck

2 eggs

2 Tbs.milk

1/3 cup ground flaming hot Doritos

Bacon strips cut in half

Your favorite sauce

Directions:

Grind chips in food processor, add to ground chuck, add eggs, and milk and mix well. I you wand to add some of your favorite sauce this is a good time to add, you may need about 1 Tbs. more of the ground chips. Line cookie sheet with foil sprayed with non stick coating.



Using a 1 oz scoop (melon baller) scoop out mix and drop into hand to roll into round shape. Wrap bacon around each meatball. Bacon should go around about 1 ½ times. Place on prepared cookie sheet with the open end of the bacon on the bottom. Bake at 375 for 15 minutes then broil for about 3 minutes.



Meatballs will still look very red as if raw, but they are cooked. If you cook longer they will become very dry. Serve with your favorite sauce.

For more on CR Catering & Cakes visit her Facebook page or call (865) 456-0127.