KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring Greek Salad
For the Vinaigrette:
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup lemon juice
1 1/5 tbsp. minced garlic
3 tbsp. minced oregano
2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. black pepper
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until combined.
For the Salad:
1 small head of chopped iceberg lettuce
1 cup chopped fresh spinach
1 cucumber, diced
1 cup grape tomatoes cut in half
1 cup Kalamata olives
1 cup banana pepper rings
¼ cup capers
½ cup crumbled Feta cheese
½ cup diced red onion
1 ½ cup toasted pita croutons
Combine all salad ingredients with vinaigrette and toss to coat salad with vinaigrette.
Presented by Chef Gary Nicely, Naples Italian Restaurant
4/5/2019