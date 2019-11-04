KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring Greek Salad

For the Vinaigrette:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

1 1/5 tbsp. minced garlic

3 tbsp. minced oregano

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. black pepper

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until combined.

For the Salad:

1 small head of chopped iceberg lettuce

1 cup chopped fresh spinach

1 cucumber, diced

1 cup grape tomatoes cut in half

1 cup Kalamata olives

1 cup banana pepper rings

¼ cup capers

½ cup crumbled Feta cheese

½ cup diced red onion

1 ½ cup toasted pita croutons

Combine all salad ingredients with vinaigrette and toss to coat salad with vinaigrette.

Presented by Chef Gary Nicely, Naples Italian Restaurant

