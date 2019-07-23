KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sprinkle Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup Crisco

1/2 cup butter - softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 2/3 cups plain flour

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

5 ounces of sprinkles

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a mixing bowl cream together the butter and Crisco. Gradually add the sugar & mix until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and eggs and mix well. Mix in the baking soda & cream of tartar. Gradually add the flour and mix well. Put the sprinkles into a bowl and drop the cookie dough by teaspoons and roll to coat. Place onto a cookie sheet and bake for 8 - 10 minutes. Cool on wire racks. Enjoy.

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

7/23/2019