KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sprinkle Cookies
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup Crisco
1/2 cup butter - softened
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 2/3 cups plain flour
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 teaspoon baking soda
5 ounces of sprinkles
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a mixing bowl cream together the butter and Crisco. Gradually add the sugar & mix until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and eggs and mix well. Mix in the baking soda & cream of tartar. Gradually add the flour and mix well. Put the sprinkles into a bowl and drop the cookie dough by teaspoons and roll to coat. Place onto a cookie sheet and bake for 8 - 10 minutes. Cool on wire racks. Enjoy.
Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering
7/23/2019