Sprinkle Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup Crisco

1/2 cup butter - softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 2/3 cups plain flour

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

 5 ounces of sprinkles

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.  In a mixing bowl cream together the butter and Crisco.  Gradually add the sugar & mix until light and fluffy.  Add the vanilla and eggs and mix well.  Mix in the baking soda & cream of tartar.  Gradually add the flour and mix well.   Put the sprinkles into a bowl and drop the cookie dough by teaspoons and roll to coat.  Place onto a cookie sheet and bake for 8 - 10 minutes.  Cool on wire racks.  Enjoy.

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

7/23/2019