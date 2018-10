Pizza Crust, unbaked

Garlic olive oil

Fresh spinach

Bleu cheese crumbles

Mozzarella, shredded

Tomatoes, chopped

Steak, cooked and sliced into small pieces

Fresh basil

Balsamic glaze

Brush the olive oil on the unbaked crust. Assemble pizza with all other ingredients listed except for basil and balsamic glaze. Bake at 450 degrees for 6-7 minutes. Top with basil and drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Presented by Ken & Christian, Uncle Maddio's Pizza

10/17/2018

© 2018 WBIR