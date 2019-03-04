KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strawberry Bars

1 3/4 sticks butter

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups quick cooking oats

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (10-12 ounce) jar strawberry preserves or jam

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 pan with vegetable spray.

In a large bowl, combine first six ingredients. (Butter through salt) press half the mixture into the prepared pan. Dollop preserves over oat mixture, then spread preserves over the oat mixture. Top with remaining oat mixture. Bake 30-40 minutes or until golden. Cool before cutting into squares. Cook's note: the preserves will spread better if they are warmed slightly.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

4/3/2019