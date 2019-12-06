KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strawberry Bars

CRUST INGREDIENTS:

1 pkg sugar cookies, crushed (I use shorbread cookies)

1/3 c. melted butter

Combine crushed cookies and melted butter. Press all but about one cup in the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Set aside remaining crumbs for topping.

1ST LAYER FILLING:

1 container of strawberry cream cheese. 7.5 ounce

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup strawberry jam

Combine and beat until smooth, then fold in completely:

1 8 ounce container of extra creamy Cool Whip

2ND LAYER FILLING:

2 French Vanilla instant pudding mixes

3 cups milk (I use half and half)

Whisk milk and pudding together thoroughly.

Spread strawberry mixture over crust. Spread pudding mixture over all.

Chill four hours.

TOPPING: 1 cup diced fresh strawberries

To serve: sprinkle with reserved cookie crumbles and diced strawberries.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

6/12/2019