Strawberry Bars
CRUST INGREDIENTS:
1 pkg sugar cookies, crushed (I use shorbread cookies)
1/3 c. melted butter
Combine crushed cookies and melted butter. Press all but about one cup in the bottom of a 9x13 pan. Set aside remaining crumbs for topping.
1ST LAYER FILLING:
1 container of strawberry cream cheese. 7.5 ounce
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup strawberry jam
Combine and beat until smooth, then fold in completely:
1 8 ounce container of extra creamy Cool Whip
2ND LAYER FILLING:
2 French Vanilla instant pudding mixes
3 cups milk (I use half and half)
Whisk milk and pudding together thoroughly.
Spread strawberry mixture over crust. Spread pudding mixture over all.
Chill four hours.
TOPPING: 1 cup diced fresh strawberries
To serve: sprinkle with reserved cookie crumbles and diced strawberries.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
6/12/2019