KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients:

1 strawberry cake mix

1 stick melted butter

8 ounces cream cheese - softened

3 eggs

1 pound powdered sugar

Directions:

Mix the dry cake mix, 1 egg, & melted butter in a mixer until batter holds together.  Grease a 9 x 13 pan and pat the batter into the bottom of the prepared pan.  Mix the remaining 2 eggs & softened cream cheese together until smooth.  Gradually add the powdered sugar.  Pour this mixture over the batter in the pan.  Bake in 350-degree oven for 35 - 40 minutes.  Cool and cut into squares.  Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

4/23/2019