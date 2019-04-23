KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients:
1 strawberry cake mix
1 stick melted butter
8 ounces cream cheese - softened
3 eggs
1 pound powdered sugar
Directions:
Mix the dry cake mix, 1 egg, & melted butter in a mixer until batter holds together. Grease a 9 x 13 pan and pat the batter into the bottom of the prepared pan. Mix the remaining 2 eggs & softened cream cheese together until smooth. Gradually add the powdered sugar. Pour this mixture over the batter in the pan. Bake in 350-degree oven for 35 - 40 minutes. Cool and cut into squares. Enjoy!
Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering
