Do you need a dessert for your sweetheart this valentine's day?

Betty Henry is here with a recipe for Strawberry Filled Cream Cheese Cookies.

Ingredients:

1 cup butter - softened

8 ounces cream cheese - softened

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoons almond

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 1/2 cups cake flour

Directions:

Cream together the butter and cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add the sugar and beat for one minute. Add eggs, flavorings, & baking powder. Mix well and gradually add the cake flour. Once mixed refrigerate dough for at least on hour. Drop by spoonfuls onto parchment lined baking sheets. Gently flatten the balls using the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar. Bake in 375 degree oven for 9 minutes. Spread the strawberry icing between cookies to make a sandwich. Enjoy!

Strawberry Icing

1 cup butter - softened

5 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 cup sugared puree strawberries

Directions:

Whip butter until fluffy. Add vanilla and powdered sugar and mix well. Add strawberries and mix well. If too thin add more powdered sugar, if too thick add a little milk - 1 tablespoon at a time.