KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strawberry Shortcake Valentine Hearts

1 can biscuits,3 c. fresh strawberries (sliced), 1 & 1/2 c. heavy whipping cream, 2 Tbs. granulated sugar, powdered sugar for dusting.

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Using a heart-shaped cookie cutter, press down on each biscuit to end up with a heart-shaped biscuit.

Place each biscuit on a cookie tray. Bake in the oven for 13-15 minutes till biscuit tops are golden grown. Let cool for 10 minutes.

Combine heavy cream and granulated sugar in a medium bowl. Whisk until cream is at soft peak stage.

Cut biscuits in half and place strawberries on the bottom half to cover the base. Spoon some cream onto the strawberries and place top half onto the cream. Dust generously with powdered sugar and serve immediately.

Presented by Shone House, Faith Baked Cakes

2/4/2020