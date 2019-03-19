Strawberry shortcake dessert special
1 box white cake mix
1 box strawberry jello
Mix cake according to box directions, add jello and bake in a greased bundt pan. Let cool.
For strawberry drizzle:
In a Ninja mixer
1/2 tub frozen strawberries
1/2 box powder sugar
1/2 stick melted butter
Purée
Cream cheese filling
1/2 stick cream cheese softened
1/2 box powder sugar
1/2 stick butter melted
Mix till creamy
Vanilla ice cream , fresh strawberries sliced, whip cream for garnish
On each bundt cake serving place a scoop of cream cheese filling
2 scoops ice cream
Heavy drizzle of strawberry
Fresh strawberries and whip cream