Strawberry shortcake dessert special

1 box white cake mix

1 box strawberry jello

Mix cake according to box directions, add jello and bake in a greased bundt pan. Let cool.

For strawberry drizzle:

In a Ninja mixer

1/2 tub frozen strawberries

1/2 box powder sugar

1/2 stick melted butter

Purée

Cream cheese filling

1/2 stick cream cheese softened

1/2 box powder sugar

1/2 stick butter melted

Mix till creamy

Vanilla ice cream , fresh strawberries sliced, whip cream for garnish

On each bundt cake serving place a scoop of cream cheese filling

2 scoops ice cream

Heavy drizzle of strawberry

Fresh strawberries and whip cream