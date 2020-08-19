Strawberry Spread

8 ounces very soft cream cheese
2-3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 cup fresh strawberries
Puree half the strawberries and stir into the cream cheese and powdered sugar. Chop the other half and stir into the mixture. Refrigerate for a few minutes until slightly firm. Spread on cinnamon bread, zucchini bread or banana bread. Great snack or even fancy tea sandwiches.
Pimento cheese spread
Two parts finely shredded sharp cheddar (16 ounces) One part softened cream cheese (8 ounces) Small jar of diced pimentos, drained slightly Small pinch of garlic powder Mayonnaise as needed.
Combine cheeses and garlic powder. Beat until smooth. Stir in pimentos. Stir in mayonnaise to preferred spreading consistency.