Strawberry Trifle

(Family recipe of Connie Hamby, from BUDS BERRY PATCH)

1 cup cold whole milk

1 cup sour cream

3.4 oz instant vanilla pudding

2 cups heavy whipping cream whipped

8 cups cubed angel food cake

4 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Directions

1 ). In a large bowl beat the milk, sour cream, pudding mix until thickened; fold in whipped cream.

2) Place half of the cake cubes in a 3-quart glass bowl or trifle bowl. Arrange 1/3 of the strawberries around the sides of the bowl and over the cake topped with half of the pudding mixture, repeat layer once, top with remaining berries refrigerate for two hours before serving.

Extras : You can take some of the strawberries and mix with a little sugar and let them sit while you are preparing the other ingredients and add with the fresh strawberries in between layers.

Instead of fresh whipped cream, if you're in a hurry you can use Cool Whip.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

4/30/2019