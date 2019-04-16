KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strawberry cake:

1 1/2 Duncan Hines Strawberry Supreme cake mix

5 eggs

3/4 cup of oil

One small instant vanilla pudding

2 cups of buttermilk

Mix all ingredients and bake in 3 9-inch baking pans at 350° for 15 minutes. Cool completely.

Strawberry White Chocolate Icing:

1/3 cup of heavy whipping cream

8 ounces white chocolate chips

12 ounces of cream cheese softened

1/2 cup Powdered sugar

1/3 cup strawberry jam

12 ounces of Cool Whip

One drop of red food coloring

Put a small saucepan half full of water over medium heat. In a heatproof bowl put 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream and 8 ounces of white chocolate. Stir over heat until chocolate is completely melted. Cool mixture to room temperature. In a separate bowl place cream cheese and powdered sugar; mix well. Then stir in your cooled white chocolate mixture and strawberry jam, food coloring and then Cool Whip.

Frost cake and decorate as desired. With the remaining four ounces of white chocolate, you can make a birds nest out of chow mein noodles. Heat chocolate in the microwave until smooth then add 1 1/2 cups of chow mein noodles. Using wax paper or parchment paper, make a bowl to form a bird's nest. Decorate with Easter candy eggs.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

