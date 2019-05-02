KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Stuffed Pepper Soup

2 lbs ground beef ( browned and drained) or leftover, crumbled meat loaf

6 cups water

1 (28 oz) can diced tomatoes

2 cups chopped green peppers

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoon beef bouillon

1 tsp. pepper

1 TBS Worcestershire sauce

1 TBS MINCED GARLIC

2 cups rice cooked

1 onion chopped

1/2 cup or small can crushed tomatoes

Cook beef until there is no pink and drain.

In a stock pot add onion, green pepper, beef bouillon, black pepper, Worcestershire and the 6 cups of water, simmer until tender.

Add ground beef, the diced and crushed tomatoes, brown sugar, rice, garlic, and simmer for 15 minutes.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

2/5/2019